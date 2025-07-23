Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group presents a guest speaker for August
Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group’s next meet-up will be on Wed 6th August, from 6-9pm (although it usually carries on and finishes later). The venue is MK11 Live Music Venue, Kiln Farm.
The meet-up is a laid-back social event where you can come and meet others with ADHD.
Guest Talk: "ADHD Burnout is Real"
At this month’s meet-up, we’ll be joined by Jane Lambert from wemakewell.co.uk, who’ll be giving a short talk on ADHD burnout — what it is, why it happens, and how we can start to recover. If you’ve ever felt completely wiped out by life, you’re not alone — this talk is for you.
Jane will be starting at 18:30, so please consider arriving for 18:00.
Full details about the meet-up, including an FAQ, information on how to navigate the venue, and where to find parking, can be found here:
If you are coming to the meeting, please let us know by filling in this form in advance:
Parking: Parking at MK11 is limited, please see the website for parking information.