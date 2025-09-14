Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group presents a guest speaker for October
The meet-up is a laid-back social event where you can come and meet others with ADHD.
Guest Talk: "ADHD And Therapy"
At this month’s meet-up, we’ll be joined by Donna Stocks, psychotherapist and founder of Cuelia Therapy. Donna works with adults and young people, helping them navigate life’s challenges through psychotherapy and self-understanding.
She’ll be giving a short talk on the psychotherapeutic process — and how psychotherapy can support people with ADHD. Donna will explore what happens in therapy, how it can help with common ADHD struggles, and what to expect if you’re considering starting therapy yourself.
Donna’s talk starts at 7:00 pm, so please aim to arrive early if you can.
Full details about the meet-up, including an FAQ, information on how to navigate the venue, and where to find parking, can be found here:
If you are coming to the meet-up, please let us know by filling in this form in advance:
Parking at MK11 is limited, please see the website for parking information.