Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group presents a guest speaker for October

By Patrick Fogarty
Contributor
Published 14th Sep 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 10:52 BST
Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Groupplaceholder image
Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group
Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group’s next meet-up will be on Wednesday, October 1,, from 6-9pm (although it usually carries on and finishes later). The venue is MK11 Live Music Venue, Kiln Farm.

The meet-up is a laid-back social event where you can come and meet others with ADHD.

Guest Talk: "ADHD And Therapy"

At this month’s meet-up, we’ll be joined by Donna Stocks, psychotherapist and founder of Cuelia Therapy. Donna works with adults and young people, helping them navigate life’s challenges through psychotherapy and self-understanding.

MKAASG's September social meet-upplaceholder image
MKAASG's September social meet-up

She’ll be giving a short talk on the psychotherapeutic process — and how psychotherapy can support people with ADHD. Donna will explore what happens in therapy, how it can help with common ADHD struggles, and what to expect if you’re considering starting therapy yourself.

Donna’s talk starts at 7:00 pm, so please aim to arrive early if you can.

Full details about the meet-up, including an FAQ, information on how to navigate the venue, and where to find parking, can be found here:

https://sessionzservices.com/mk-adhd-support-group-meet-ups

MKAASG's Christmas social meet-upplaceholder image
MKAASG's Christmas social meet-up

If you are coming to the meet-up, please let us know by filling in this form in advance:

https://forms.gle/euzFDVT59LCkRiuR8

Parking at MK11 is limited, please see the website for parking information.

