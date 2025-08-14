Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group presents a guest speaker for September

Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group’s next meet-up will be on Wed 3rd September, from 6-9pm (although it usually carries on and finishes later). The venue is MK11 Live Music Venue, Kiln Farm.

The meet-up is a laid-back social event where you can come and meet others with ADHD.

Guest Talk: "ADHD And Relationships"

At this month’s meet-up, we’ll be joined by Jennie Canty, accredited therapist and founder of Chiltern Talking Therapies / Chiltern ADHD Clinic. Jennie supports individuals, couples, and families — and also runs free ADHD body doubling sessions in Milton Keynes.

August's MKAASG meet-up featuring guert speaker Jane Lambert

She’ll be giving a short talk on ADHD and relationships — how ADHD can affect communication, connection, and conflict, and ways to better understand each other (whether you’re the one with ADHD or the partner of someone who is).

Got something you'd like her to cover? There’s a post in our Facebook group where you can add your suggestions or questions.

Jennie’s talk starts at 19:30, so please aim to arrive early if you can.

Full details about the meet-up, including an FAQ, information on how to navigate the venue, and where to find parking, can be found here:

Guest speaker Jennie Canty

https://sessionzservices.com/mk-adhd-support-group-meet-ups

If you are coming to the meet-up, please let us know by filling in this form in advance:

https://forms.gle/euzFDVT59LCkRiuR8

Parking at MK11 is limited, please see our website for parking information.