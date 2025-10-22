Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group presents guest speaker for November

By Patrick Fogarty
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 21:03 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 08:36 BST
Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group’s next meet-up will be on Wednesday, November 5, from 6-9pm (although it usually carries on and finishes later). The venue is MK11 Live Music Venue, Kiln Farm.

The meet-up is a laid-back social event where you can come and meet others with ADHD.

Guest Talk: "ADHD And Women"

At this month’s meet-up, we’ll be joined by Peggy Cheyo, a neurodivergent coach and advocate based in Milton Keynes. Peggy works with women and girls to help them better understand and embrace their ADHD traits, drawing on both professional insight and lived experience.

Details of November's MKAASG social meet-upplaceholder image
She’ll be giving a talk on ADHD and Women — exploring how ADHD often presents differently in women, why so many are diagnosed later in life, and the unique challenges they face in areas like relationships, self-esteem, and daily functioning.

Peggy will also share practical strategies for managing these challenges and highlight the strengths that come with a neurodivergent mind.

Peggy’s talk starts at 7pm, so please aim to arrive early if you can.

Full details about the meet-up, including an FAQ, information on how to navigate the venue, and where to find parking, can be found here:

November's guest speaker, ADHD coach Peggy Cheyoplaceholder image
https://sessionzservices.com/mk-adhd-support-group-meet-ups

If you are coming to the meet-up, please let us know by filling in this form in advance:

https://forms.gle/euzFDVT59LCkRiuR8

Parking at MK11 is limited, please see the website for parking information.

