Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group welcomes adults to 2nd April meet-up

Adults living with ADHD are invited to the next Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group meet-up, taking place from 6–9pm on Wednesday 2nd April at Halley’s Comet pub in Bradville.

The monthly in-person group offers a relaxed, supportive space to connect, share experiences, and help shape the future of the group as it continues to grow.

Group founder Pat will be sharing updates about the future of the group at the April meet-up and inviting attendees to give feedback and suggest changes. “I’ve recently made the decision to focus more energy on this group and how it can best support the people who come,” he said. “This is a great chance for everyone to have their say and help shape what comes next.”

The meet-ups are casual and welcoming, held in a laid-back pub setting with food and drinks available to order. The group is usually given either the front or side bar, depending on expected numbers, so attendees are kindly asked to confirm in advance to help with planning. There are several ways to do this:

Information for Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group's April meet-up

Use the contact form on the group’s website: https://sessionzservices.com/mk-adhd-support-group

Mark yourself as attending on the Facebook event in the group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/319733337733494/

Book a free ticket via Eventbrite

The Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group is open to any adult who has ADHD or identifies with ADHD traits. Whether you’ve just been diagnosed or have been living with it for years, the group provides a friendly, non-judgmental space where people can share, listen, and feel understood.