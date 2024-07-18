Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group's meeting is returning in August

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group (MKAASG) is excited to announce its August meeting, featuring a special guest speaker, Professor James Brown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The August meeting of the Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group is set to be an exceptional event with a guest speaker, Professor James Brown, renowned in the ADHD community for his extensive work and advocacy.

Professor Brown is the founder and host of The ADHD Adults Podcast, founder of ADHD Adult UK charity, and Focusmag.uk, as well as a speaker for Seed Talks and an online course writer/host on ADHD topics. His dedication to educating and supporting adults with ADHD makes him an invaluable resource.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, 7th August, from 6 pm to 9 pm, at The Community Hub, Mercers Drive, Bradville, MK13 7AY. The talk will begin at 6:30 pm. Professor Brown will discuss the science behind ADHD, helping attendees understand the reasons behind their experiences. This session could be particularly beneficial for those who wish to bring along partners, family members, or friends. A Q&A session will follow the talk, providing an opportunity to ask questions related to ADHD.

Professor James Brown, guest speaker at Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group

This will be a ticketed event with an entry donation of £7, required to cover the costs of venue hire, equipment rental, and insurance. The event is limited to 50 places, with only 20 tickets remaining. To secure your spot, please contact us using the form at the bottom of the page at https://sessionzservices.com/mk-adhd-support-group.

We extend our gratitude to Resonate Audio Visual Event Hire for sponsoring this event. For more information about them, visit their Instagram page, @resonate_ave_hire

For more details and to confirm your attendance, visit our website or contact us through the provided form. We look forward to seeing you there!