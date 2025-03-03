Milton Keynes-based charity launches its Easter Eggstravaganza for the 11th year

It’s back! Milton Keynes based charity The Henry Allen Trust has launched its annual Easter Egg Appeal for 2025 and Team Henry needs your help.

Can you help Team Henry continue Henry’s last wish?

Could you kindly donate a Cadbury’s Creme Egg, Easter Egg, Easter Confectionery, Brand New Easter Bunny Cuddly Toys, Easter Games or Easter Arts and Crafts for their hospital toy packs.

Could you get your school, workplace, supermarket, club or shop involved!

Team Henry would love the local community to get involved, if you would like to be a collection point or would like more information on how to purchase items via their Amazon Wish List, please visit: www.thehenryallentrust.org.uk

Please help Team Henry continue to spread some ‘Henrys Happiness’ this Easter time to children and their families battling childhood cancers.

With your help Team Henry will put smiles on children’s faces and create some magical memories with your donations this Easter time.

Hope, Dream, Believe and help Team Henry achieve this Easter.