Milton Keynes Brasserie celebrates May Prix Fixe and encourages guests to join Book Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brasserie Blanc, Milton Keynes, is thrilled to launch its May edition of a monthly changing lunch menu to help invite diners to take a journey through the seasons, alongside a mid-week Book Club to encourage the community to come together.

The menu, which launched this week, will not only showcase some of the season’s best produce and give you a tasty, fixed price lunch menu, but also encourage guests to try fresh and ripe ingredients - the very best of each season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prix Fixe menu, served Monday to Friday from 12-5pm, gives diners the chance to enjoy 2 courses for £18.50 or 3 courses for £23.50.

May Prix Fixe menu at Milton Keynes Brasserie Blanc.

Brasserie Blanc, awarded the top 3 star rating from The Sustainable Restaurant Association, is unveiling a new fusion of seasonal delights as it showcases its third Prix Fixe set menu of the year. The menu, which it changes monthly, is this time offering guests the freshest picks for the merry month of May.

This special edition Prix Fixe menu is full of decadent flavours including a fabulously fresh and in season smoked mackerel pate starter, served with a sumptuously sweet rhubarb chutney using forced rhubarb grown by fourth-generation farmers, the Chinn family. A seasonal spotlight which also features in their luxurious panacotta dessert with rhubarb compote.

The Book Club isn’t the only thing visitors can sink their teeth into at Brasserie Blanc, from Happy Hour every weekday from 5-7pm, Wednesday Steak Nights and Sunday roasts with bottomless trimmings, the Milton Keynes brasserie is keen to be a hub for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager at Milton Keynes Brasserie Blanc, Anastasia Semutenko, said: ‘We’d really love to create a Book Club that is the centre of the community and we’re encouraging anyone who’s interested to get in contact. This third menu is definitely something worth shouting about and what better way to celebrate good food than over a good book.’

For more information on Brasserie Blanc please visit brasserieblanc.com.