Milton Keynes Brasserie launches Book Club to showcase April Prix Fixe menu and welcome community

Brasserie Blanc, Milton Keynes, is cooking up a recipe for success by launching a monthly changing lunch menu to help invite diners to take a journey through the seasons, alongside a mid-week Book Club to help bring the community together.

The menu, starting Thursday March 7th, will not only showcase some of the season’s best produce and give you a tasty, fixed price lunch menu, but also encourage guests to try fresh and ripe ingredients - the very best of each season.

The Prix Fixe menu, served Monday to Friday from 12-5pm, gives diners the chance to enjoy 2 courses for £18.50 or 3 courses for £23.50.

Brasserie Blanc, awarded the top 3 star rating from The Sustainable Restaurant Association, will change the dishes of this set menu monthly to give diners the chance to taste the very best that each season brings.

As Spring is officially sprung, it’s only fitting that this April should celebrate all things green, with a seasonal spotlight on an array of British-grown gems, including the brilliantly green and deliciously sweet green pea featured in their pea and mint soup starter. Minted peas and peppery watercress are also being served up alongside their succulent grilled haddock, as well as chicken ballotine, steak frites and a vegan friendly chickpea salad.

To complete this seasonal feast guests can sample a sweet pineapple pavlova, cherry and apple compote or a rich chocolate marquise for dessert.

The Book Club isn’t the only thing visitors can sink their teeth into at Brasserie Blanc, from Happy Hour every weekday from 5-7pm, Wednesday Steak Nights and Sunday roasts with bottomless trimmings, the Milton Keynes brasserie is keen to be a hub for the community.

General Manager at Milton Keynes Brasserie Blanc, Anastasia Semutenko, said: ‘We’d really love to create a Book Club that is the centre of the community and we’re encouraging anyone who’s interested to get in contact. This second menu is definitely a special one and what better way to celebrate good food than over a good book.’

For more information on Brasserie Blanc please visit brasserieblanc.com.