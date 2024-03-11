Milton Keynes brasserie launches monthly changing lunch menu to showcase seasonality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brasserie Blanc, Milton Keynes, is cooking up a recipe for success by launching a monthly changing lunch menu to help invite diners to take a journey through the seasons.

The menu, starting Thursday March 7th, will not only showcase some of the season’s best produce and give you a tasty, fixed price lunch menu, but also encourage guests to try fresh and ripe ingredients - the very best of each season.

The Prix Fixe menu, served Monday to Friday from 12-6pm, gives diners the chance to enjoy 2 courses for £18.50 or 3 courses for £23.50.

Brasserie Blanc, awarded the top 3 star rating from The Sustainable Restaurant Association, will change the dishes of this set menu monthly to give diners the chance to taste the very best that each season brings.

A montage of flavours make up this particular menu and throughout March, Jerusalem artichoke is the star, sourced from a family business based in Lincolnshire and cooked to perfection in a mouth-watering soup starter. Also on the menu is a delicious pork escalope schnitzel, a Chalkstream trout and haddock fishcake and a vegan option of grilled cauliflower served with aubergine and mushroom pesto.

For sweet-toothed visitors, the menu also boasts a trio of desserts to choose from. From a pear and almond tart, to chocolate and walnut sponge and a blackcurrant mousse.

This isn’t the only thing visitors can sink their teeth into at Brasserie Blanc, from Happy Hour every weekday from 5-7pm, Wednesday Steak Nights, Sunday roasts with bottomless trimmings and an alpine inspired C’est Cheese menu every Thursday until March 21st, the Milton Keynes brasserie is a hive of activity.

General Manager at Milton Keynes Brasserie Blanc, Anastasia Semutenko, said: ‘The new menu will take you on a journey through the seasons, something we are passionate about at Brasserie Blanc along with creating memorable experiences for everyone who sets foot through the door.’

