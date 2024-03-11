Milton Keynes brasserie launches monthly changing lunch menu to showcase seasonality

A French brasserie in Milton Keynes is inviting people to come in for a fixed price lunch menu with a keen focus on fresh and seasonal ingredients.
By Elsa WaterfieldContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:34 GMT
Brasserie Blanc, Milton Keynes, is cooking up a recipe for success by launching a monthly changing lunch menu to help invite diners to take a journey through the seasons.

The menu, starting Thursday March 7th, will not only showcase some of the season’s best produce and give you a tasty, fixed price lunch menu, but also encourage guests to try fresh and ripe ingredients - the very best of each season.

The Prix Fixe menu, served Monday to Friday from 12-6pm, gives diners the chance to enjoy 2 courses for £18.50 or 3 courses for £23.50.

Brasserie Blanc in Milton KeynesBrasserie Blanc in Milton Keynes
Brasserie Blanc, awarded the top 3 star rating from The Sustainable Restaurant Association, will change the dishes of this set menu monthly to give diners the chance to taste the very best that each season brings.

A montage of flavours make up this particular menu and throughout March, Jerusalem artichoke is the star, sourced from a family business based in Lincolnshire and cooked to perfection in a mouth-watering soup starter. Also on the menu is a delicious pork escalope schnitzel, a Chalkstream trout and haddock fishcake and a vegan option of grilled cauliflower served with aubergine and mushroom pesto.

For sweet-toothed visitors, the menu also boasts a trio of desserts to choose from. From a pear and almond tart, to chocolate and walnut sponge and a blackcurrant mousse.

This isn’t the only thing visitors can sink their teeth into at Brasserie Blanc, from Happy Hour every weekday from 5-7pm, Wednesday Steak Nights, Sunday roasts with bottomless trimmings and an alpine inspired C’est Cheese menu every Thursday until March 21st, the Milton Keynes brasserie is a hive of activity.

Main dishes on the Prix Fixe menu.Main dishes on the Prix Fixe menu.
General Manager at Milton Keynes Brasserie Blanc, Anastasia Semutenko, said: ‘The new menu will take you on a journey through the seasons, something we are passionate about at Brasserie Blanc along with creating memorable experiences for everyone who sets foot through the door.’

For more information on Brasserie Blanc please visit brasserieblanc.com

For more information on Prix Fixe please visit brasserieblanc.com/restaurants/milton-keynes.

