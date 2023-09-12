Milton Keynes Choir aims to get more men singing

Watch more videos on Shots!

Last year they ran their first course after the pandemic and it proved to be really popular with many Milton Keynes men who wanted to find their singing voices. So if you love to sing….want to sing….and be part of a friendly group of blokes, then their course is for you.

MK Acapella sing in four part harmony which is so uplifting as the different parts magically come together to make a fantastic sound. As well as singing around the city at festivals, retirement villages, country shows and which ever pub they often end up in, they compete each year at the British Association of Barbershop Singers Convention.

Their Love to Sing course this year will lead up to the Christmas season so they thought, why not learn to sing some Christmas classics and do a concert in December so the participants can perform with MK Acapella to wow their friends and family. During the course you’ll learn to sing Jingle Bell Rock, Winter Wonderland and (of course) Last Christmas - all up beat seasonal songs you’re bound to know. They’re especially interested to find people who can sing the lead (melody) but their sing style has a part for all voice ranges.

MK Acapella - Getting Ready for their Love to Sing Course

One of the guys who joined MKA last year had this to say - “I went on this course last year. Since then I've made many new friends, performed locally, competed nationally, and really enjoyed myself learning harmony parts for songs both new and familiar. I've taught much loved pieces to other choirs. And through MK Acapella I've found new confidence for speaking publicly, giving presentations at work, and have subsequently joined an amateur dramatics society.”

MKA Club Chairman, Glenn Martin said, “This kind of feedback is lovely to hear and there’s also no end of research that tells us that singing is good for you, it’s been identified as being a major factor in reducing stress, improving mental and physical health as well as promoting a sense of well being. Plus the added benefit of being involved with a supportive group of people makes singing a wonderful hobby.”

So if you’ve been thinking about exploring your voice and taking your singing beyond the shower, then perhaps it time for you to sign up to their course.

