Milton Keynes Chorale celebrates 50 years with a series of spectacular concerts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The largest auditioned choir in Milton Keynes, MK Chorale, is celebrating its 50th anniversary season with a series of very special concerts, starting with a sensational Birthday Concert featuring its founder, esteemed conductor, Hilary Davan Wetton.

Formed in 1974 by the distinguished conductor Hilary Davan Wetton, 50 years on MK Chorale is a thriving choir with around 80 members aged 18 upwards, regularly performing some of the most incredible classical music ever written in venues in and around Milton Keynes.

Concerts are always something to behold, as the choir's performances are accompanied by some of the UK’s finest professional musicians, with soloists drawn from major London conservatoires. It is widely expected that Chorale's 2024 - 2025 season is going to be outstanding as it celebrates 50 years of performing with a series of very special concerts starting with its 50th Birthday Concert on November 23rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At St Mary and St Giles church in Stony Stratford, the same venue MK Chorale first performed in, the choir will be joined by its founder Hilary Davan Wetton and MK Youth Choir to perform the first piece it ever sang in plublic - the sensational, Benjamin Britten: St Nicholas. Amongst other esteemed guests, it is expected that MK Chorale's Patron, Jean Rigby; a long-time principal with English National Opera, Glyndebourne and the Royal Opera House will be there to enjoy this highly symbolic concert and share in the celebrations.

MK Chorale in Rehearsals at Christ the Cornerstone Church, Milton Keynes

Chorale's Birthday Concert will be followed by a wonderful Celebreation of Christmas on December 14th, Carmina Burana on March 15th, and the choral masterpiece that is Mozart: Requiem, on July 6th 2025.

Members of the public who would like to subscribe to MK Chorale's newsletter and / or find out more about them, can click here: mkchorale.org.uk/about/ or email [email protected].

MK Chorale is an inclusive choir, with a diverse membership including younger people in their 20s and 30s who are attracted by the professional and talented musical leadership team, exciting repertoire, and inclusive, friendly approach.