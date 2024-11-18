Milton Keynes Chorale celebrates 50th Birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Chorale is celebrating its 50th birthday with a special series of concerts, beginning on 23rd November with a moving performance of Benjamin Britten's St Nicolas.

This piece holds a unique place in the choir's history, as it was the very first work performed at Chorale's inaugural concert at the same venue - St Mary and St Giles Chuch in Stony Stratford - 50 years ago to the day.

In a fitting tribute to its origins, the choir's founder, renowned conductor Hilary Davan Wetton, will return to lead the performance, creating what is sure to be a stirring and emotionally charged evening of music.

The concert series doesn't end there. The birthday celebrations continue throughout the season, with Chorale's Christmas concert in December, bringing festive classics and seasonal favourites to the stage, and in March, the choir will perform Carl Orff's powerful Carmina Burana, known for its energetic rhythms and dramatic flair.

MK Chorale after performing in 2023

The season will conclude in July with a performance of Mozart's Requiem, one of the most sublime and revered works in classical music.

Tickets for all concerts are now available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/mkchorale, with early bird discounts offering audience members a chance to secure seats at a reduced price. These events are set to be some of the most exciting in the choir's history, and audiences are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.