Milton Keynes community invited to craft messages of peace at Unity Place as part of International Festival

Unity Place, the landmark destination in the heart of Milton Keynes, is inviting the local community to take part in a special art workshop inspired by the internationally acclaimed installation Les Colombes, as part of this year’s Milton Keynes International Festival (IF:MK).

On Tuesday, 8th July, the Les Colombes Dove Workshop at Unity Place offers a unique creative experience for all ages. Participants are invited to craft a symbolic dove — a global symbol of peace and hope — and choose one of two paths for their creation:

Join the Flock at Middleton Hall – Create a dove to become part of the larger Les Colombes installation at Middleton Hall. With support from International Festival facilitators, your dove will fly alongside hundreds of others in this striking and moving exhibit. Add Your Voice to Unity Place – Craft a dove using our bespoke Unity Place paper, and contribute to a smaller, local installation displayed in the Urban Food Market within Unity Place. Visitors are encouraged to include a message on their dove in response to the question: “What does unity mean to you?”

This free session is open to everyone and all materials are provided by Unity Place. Drop in anytime between 11.30am and 2.30pm, and coincide your crafting with lunch at the Urban Food Market.

In addition to the main workshop, dove-making stations will also be available across the working floors of Unity Place, including within x+why coworking spaces, giving more people the chance to participate. Guests may also choose to take their doves home as a memento.

Part of the globally renowned Les Colombes by artist Michael Pendry, this installation has been exhibited in cathedrals and cultural spaces around the world. With its stunning visuals of white doves suspended in flight, the piece promotes messages of peace, compassion, and shared humanity.

Unity Place is proud to be part of the cultural fabric of Milton Keynes. With its vibrant public spaces — including a dynamic urban food market, multiple eateries and restaurants, co-working facilities, and the popular Sky Lounge bar — Unity Place regularly hosts events and welcomes the local community to connect, collaborate, and unwind.

Adam Holbrook, Head of Placemaking at Unity Place, said: “We’re excited to welcome the community into Unity Place to contribute to this beautiful expression of peace and unity.

“Whether you're joining the larger flock at Middleton Hall or helping us build a special installation right here at Unity Place, your message matters. This is about more than art — it’s about connection.”

The Les Colombes Workshop is free to attend and open to all. Come along, get creative, and let your dove take flight, in Milton Keynes and beyond.