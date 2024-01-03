Milton Keynes companies sign up for The Caldecotte Xtreme Challenge

Action4Youth is challenging local businesses to get involved with The Xtreme Challenge on the 16th of April 2024. You can feel good doing good!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes-based NHBC and Taylor Wimpey are already signed up and raring to go!

By taking part, teams will help raise much-needed funds for the regeneration of the Caldecotte Xperience Building and help create life-enhancing experiences for young people, especially those with disabilities and complex needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Caldecotte Xperience enables thousands of young people of all abilities each year to experience outdoor education on land and water.

Xtreme Challenge

Action4Youth Chief Executive, Jenifer Cameron said, "Access to outdoor education is essential for all young people, especially those with disabilities and complex needs. We are asking businesses to join us in securing life-changing experiences for all young people now and in the future. Together we make a difference to thousands of young lives."

Get involved and support young people in your local area.