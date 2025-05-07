Milton Keynes designer launches five-week sewing course for beginners and aspiring creatives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local designer and entrepreneur Precious is set to launch a brand new 5-week sewing course this May, aimed at beginners, hobbyists, and aspiring fashion designers.

Choose your preferred day for your once a week lesson, the course dates will begin on the 24th, 28th & 30th May 2025 and promises to teach essential sewing techniques, guiding each participant to create their very own handmade garment by the end of the programme.

The course is a natural evolution of Precious' journey in the fashion world. A graduate of the prestigious London College of Fashion, she has spent years working with a variety of leading brands and designers before founding her own business in Milton Keynes. Her passion for teaching began online, where her sewing tutorials quickly gained popularity and built a supportive community of learners.

“This course is about more than just sewing — it’s about confidence, creativity, and connection,” says Precious.

“I want to create a space where people can learn practical skills, explore their creativity, and leave with something they made themselves.”

With a friendly and supportive atmosphere, the course is ideal for anyone wanting to explore sewing for the first time or deepen existing skills. All materials and tools will be provided, and spaces are limited to ensure personalised attention for each student.

Course Details:

Follow us on TikTok & Instagram @precioushyness

Booking Information:

To enrol or find out more, visit: https://precioushyness.com/products/sewing-course

Or contact via mobile: 07415 836077