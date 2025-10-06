Milton Keynes families invited to enjoy heart-warming new film “Grow” at MK Gallery

Milton Keynes Gets a Taste of Pumpkin Power with Sky’s Whimsical New Film “Grow”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Halloween half term, audiences in Milton Keynes can enjoy a warm, whimsical new family adventure as the Sky Original movie Grow comes to MK Gallery for special screenings on Saturday 25th, Sunday 26th, Tuesday 28th and Thursday 30th October — as part of its nationwide cinema release.

Colourful, funny, and full of autumn charm, Grow is the perfect big-screen outing for children and parents alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grow is a heart-warming tale of pumpkins, sabotage, and unlikely family bonds. A no-nonsense farmer in the self-proclaimed “Pumpkin Capital of the World” takes in her estranged niece Charlie, who decides to enter the local pumpkin growing competition. As Charlie uses her unusual plant powers to nurture her pumpkin “Peter”, she grows closer to the town, the farm, and her new way of life.

Artwork

The uplifting story has a stellar ensemble British cast, including Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton), Priya-Rose Brookwell (The Lazarus Project), Nick Frost (Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series), Joe Wilkinson (After Life), Tim McInnerny (Gladiator II), Alan Carr (Nativity!), Kathryn Drysdale (Bridgerton), Fisayo Akinade (Heartstopper), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary), Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter in HBO’s upcoming series), Jane Horrocks (Bloods), and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso); and is directed by John McPhail (Anna and the Apocalypse).

With its mix of gentle comedy, touching relationships, and a sprinkle of Halloween mischief, Grow is a fun-for-all-the-family film that’s brimming with warmth, wit and wonder.

Opening in selected cinemas nationwide from Saturday 25th October, Grow arrives perfectly in time for half term – and just a day ahead of National Pumpkin Day (26th October) – making it this autumn’s must-see family adventure.

For details of screenings and to purchase tickets, visit: growincinemas.com.