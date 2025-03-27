Milton Keynes hiker takes on Everest Base Camp challenge for charity

Dani, a passionate hiker from Milton Keynes, is preparing for an incredible challenge this November—trekking to Everest Base Camp.

This journey is not just a personal adventure but a mission to support Charity Right UK, a UK-based organization that provides meals to homeless individuals and children worldwide.

Since taking up hiking last year, Dani has developed a deep love for the outdoors. Inspired by both the challenge and the opportunity to make a difference, they decided to take on the Everest Base Camp trek—a demanding 130 km round trip reaching an altitude of 5,364 meters.

Charity Right UK works tirelessly to combat food poverty, ensuring that vulnerable communities receive nutritious meals. By embarking on this physically and mentally demanding trek, Dani hopes to raise awareness and funds to support the charity’s mission.

Every summit is a step toward the ultimate goal!

“This challenge is not just about reaching Base Camp; it’s about making a meaningful impact. Every step I take is for those who struggle to find their next meal,” says Dani.

To support Dani’s journey and contribute to Charity Right UK, visit https://www.charityright.org.uk/campaigns/everest-base-camp-challenge-dani-2025-1/