Milton Keynes Hospital Radio hosts Studio Open Day

By SarahJayne Collins
Contributor
Published 7th Sep 2025, 06:41 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Presenter Tony Coyne uses one of the newly built studios to broadcast to patients of Milton Keynes University Hospitalplaceholder image
Presenter Tony Coyne uses one of the newly built studios to broadcast to patients of Milton Keynes University Hospital
Milton Keynes Hospital Radio (MKHR) is holding a grand opening on September 14th, from 2pm - 4pm, inviting the local community to come and see its two brand new, fully equipped broadcasting studios.

Fresh from celebrating its 40th anniversary last year, the station was honoured with a top-five finish for 'Best Speech Package' at the prestigious National Hospital Broadcasting Association Awards.

The expansion of the studio became increasingly needed as the station grew, with eager volunteers bringing nightly Request Shows, specialist music shows and collaborations within the community such as MK Dons, MK Theatre and Als Pals.

'The building of the two studios has been a labour of love' Vice Chairman Sarah-Jayne Collins explains. 'From initial thoughts of expansion to the completion of both studios has been around eight years. We are exceptionally proud of the studios. For so many in the hospital, the radio is a familiar, friendly voice that can make all the difference during a difficult time. This Open Day is our chance to thank the community for their support and invite them to see first-hand how they can help us continue our vital work'

Event Details

• What: Milton Keynes Hospital Radio Open Day

• When: Saturday, 14th September 2025, from 2pm to 4pm.

• Where: Milton Keynes Hospital Radio Studios, Milton Keynes University Hospital, H8 Standing Way, Milton Keynes, MK10 0AA

