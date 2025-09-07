Milton Keynes Hospital Radio hosts Studio Open Day
Fresh from celebrating its 40th anniversary last year, the station was honoured with a top-five finish for 'Best Speech Package' at the prestigious National Hospital Broadcasting Association Awards.
The expansion of the studio became increasingly needed as the station grew, with eager volunteers bringing nightly Request Shows, specialist music shows and collaborations within the community such as MK Dons, MK Theatre and Als Pals.
'The building of the two studios has been a labour of love' Vice Chairman Sarah-Jayne Collins explains. 'From initial thoughts of expansion to the completion of both studios has been around eight years. We are exceptionally proud of the studios. For so many in the hospital, the radio is a familiar, friendly voice that can make all the difference during a difficult time. This Open Day is our chance to thank the community for their support and invite them to see first-hand how they can help us continue our vital work'
Event Details
• What: Milton Keynes Hospital Radio Open Day
• When: Saturday, 14th September 2025, from 2pm to 4pm.
• Where: Milton Keynes Hospital Radio Studios, Milton Keynes University Hospital, H8 Standing Way, Milton Keynes, MK10 0AA