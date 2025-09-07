Milton Keynes Hospital Radio hosts Studio Open Day

Milton Keynes Hospital Radio (MKHR) is holding a grand opening on September 14th, from 2pm - 4pm, inviting the local community to come and see its two brand new, fully equipped broadcasting studios.

'The building of the two studios has been a labour of love' Vice Chairman Sarah-Jayne Collins explains. 'From initial thoughts of expansion to the completion of both studios has been around eight years. We are exceptionally proud of the studios. For so many in the hospital, the radio is a familiar, friendly voice that can make all the difference during a difficult time. This Open Day is our chance to thank the community for their support and invite them to see first-hand how they can help us continue our vital work'