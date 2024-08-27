Milton Keynes hosts its very first Goa Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

United Goans of Milton Keynes organised Goa Day for the first time in Milton Keynes, thanks to organisers Joseph Colaco, Anthony Menezes and Lavinia Rodrigues

Milton Keynes came alive this weekend with the colours, sounds, and flavours of Goa, as united Goans of MK organized a spectacular Goa Day event for the first time at St Thomas Aquinas Primary Catholic School on 25th August, 2024.

The event, which aimed to celebrate and share the rich cultural heritage of Goa, drew both from the Goans and the wider community.

The event was a lively affair, filled with music, dance, and traditional Goan cuisine and other cuisine.

The guest of the event

No Goan celebration would be complete without music, and the MK event was no exception. The Goan bands and musicians took to the stage, playing a mix of Konkani songs, Portuguese fados, English and Bollywood hits. The music got people on their feet, dancing to the lively beats.

The event also showcased the culinary delights of Goa, with food stalls offering a variety of traditional Goan dishes. Attendees enjoyed favourites like Goan croquettes, sorpotel, pulao and many more dishes added to the festival.

The Goan event in Milton Keynes was not just about celebrating Goan culture; it was also about bringing people together and fostering a sense of community. The event provided an opportunity for the Goan diaspora to connect with their roots, while also sharing their culture with the wider Milton Keynes community.

The event also featured charity raffles with proceeds going to the charity supported by the school and other charities. This act of giving back underscored the event’s community-focused ethos, reminding everyone of the importance of supporting those in need

The Milton Keynes Goan event not only celebrated the rich traditions of Goa but also strengthened the bonds within the local community. It served as a reminder of the importance of cultural diversity and the power of community in bringing people together. bringing a slice of Goa to the heart of the MK .

The chief guest for the day was the mayor of Milton Keynes, Mrs Marie and other guests of honour, head teacher Mr Robert Mundy, Fr Emmanuel Okami Fr Gerrard, and Fr Patrick D'souza. .