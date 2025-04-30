Milton Keynes Hub of Creativity Opens Doors: Men in Sheds and Maker Space invite public to open day this Saturday

Between 10 am and 4 pm, the doors at 30 Burners Lane, Kiln Farm (MK11 3HB) will be wide open for everyone to discover the impressive facilities and meet the friendly faces behind these thriving groups.

Men in Sheds MK stands as one of the UK's largest 'Sheds'. It operates as a registered charity focused on providing a supportive and informal environment, primarily (but not exclusively) for men who may be retired or not working. While sharing the core 'Shed' aims of fostering community, reducing isolation, and promoting skill-sharing, the Milton Keynes group has notably welcomed female participation from early on. Members have access to extensive workshops for wood and metal work, electronics, model making, art, and various crafts, undertaking both personal projects and commissions that benefit the wider community.

What makes the Milton Keynes setup particularly dynamic is the collaboration with the MK Maker Space, a subgroup that shares the premises and meets on Monday and Wednesday evenings (6 pm until late). This partnership creates a vibrant atmosphere where retired individuals and younger, working-age people interact, leading to invaluable knowledge sharing across generations.

Visitors on Saturday can expect to see the full spectrum of activities the space supports. From traditional woodworking and metalworking (with lathes, milling machines, and welding gear) to modern techniques like 3D printing and laser cutting. The facilities also cater to electronics enthusiasts, diverse crafts (including sewing, embroidery, painting, linoprinting, and bookbinding), and detailed model making, complete with a model railway.

The emphasis is firmly on a supportive, skill-sharing environment where members are encouraged to explore interests and learn from each other.

The Open Day promises a lively, family-friendly atmosphere with plenty to engage visitors:

Tool Sale: Find great deals on workshop equipment.

Find great deals on workshop equipment. BBQ & Cakes: Enjoy delicious refreshments.

Enjoy delicious refreshments. Raffle & Tombola: Try your luck for exciting prizes.

Try your luck for exciting prizes. Displays: See the model railway, bookbinding demonstrations, and members' projects.

See the model railway, bookbinding demonstrations, and members' projects. Explore & Connect: Tour the workshops and chat with members.

Beyond the workshop, both groups make significant contributions to the local area. They recently constructed stage props for the Milton Keynes Theatre of Comedy's production of "The Brittas Empire" (running until May 3rd at Stantonbury Theatre). Ongoing collaborations include work with the Play Association, Tools for Self Reliance, Friends of Bletchley Station, local schools, scout groups, parish councils, and companies like NiftyLift and NEP Connect.

Although largely self-funded, the continuation and success of the groups depend on various forms of support. They express immense gratitude to the MK Community Foundation for essential assistance with rent. Deep appreciation is also extended to all individuals and companies for their generous monetary and tool donations – much of the workshop equipment originated this way – and to the many organisations who actively engage in collaborative projects.

"Come and see what we do and what you can do too," urge the organisers. Whether you're seeking a new hobby, a place to share skills, a community connection, or simply curious about making things, the Open Day offers the perfect opportunity to see if MiSMK or the MK Maker Space is right for you.

Don't Miss Out:

Event: Men in Sheds MK & MK Maker Space Open Day

Men in Sheds MK & MK Maker Space Open Day Date: Saturday, May 3rd, 2025

Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Location: 30 Burners Lane, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes, MK11 3HB

30 Burners Lane, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes, MK11 3HB Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/5zEcBnYgBALFvr5C6

https://maps.app.goo.gl/5zEcBnYgBALFvr5C6 what3words: period.requiring.barefoot

Website:

Follow MiSMK on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/MeninShedsMK

1 . Contributed Maker Space member's eccentric project - petrol Henry Hoover Photo: MK Maker Space Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Councillor Marie Bradburn, Milton Keynes Mayor visiting Men in Sheds last year (2024) Photo: Men In Sheds Milton Keynes Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Intenral safty accreditation on the machines run by a volunteer Victoria Photo: Men In Sheds Milton Keynes Photo Sales

4 . Contributed MK Maker Space doing bookbinding Photo: MK Maker Space Photo Sales