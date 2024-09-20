Milton Keynes Letnet to host Health and Wellness Fair
Saturday 19th October, 2 – 5pm. Great Linford, Memorial Hall, off Marsh Drive, Great Linford, MK14 5AQ
Milton Keynes Letnet, is a long-standing community group promoting skill-sharing and trading. Local Exchange Trading Schemes (LETS) enables local people to give and receive all kinds of services without the need to spend money. They tap into a great variety of local resources, organised and run entirely by local people, its membership.
Come along for a bit of pampering, find out more about MK Letnet and consider joining the active and friendly group. If you join on the day membership is free for the first year!
It is a great way to meet new people and also to get help without the need for cash. Items traded include lifts, help gardening, garden produce/food, ironing, equipment loan and much more.
Contact details: [email protected] | 07759 952841
