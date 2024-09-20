Milton Keynes Letnet to host Health and Wellness Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They plan an afternoon promoting Wellbeing where information, taster sessions and demonstrations will be on offer as well as free refreshments. All this for a £2 entrance fee.

Saturday 19th October, 2 – 5pm. Great Linford, Memorial Hall, off Marsh Drive, Great Linford, MK14 5AQ

Milton Keynes Letnet, is a long-standing community group promoting skill-sharing and trading. Local Exchange Trading Schemes (LETS) enables local people to give and receive all kinds of services without the need to spend money. They tap into a great variety of local resources, organised and run entirely by local people, its membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come along for a bit of pampering, find out more about MK Letnet and consider joining the active and friendly group. If you join on the day membership is free for the first year!

Health & Wellness Fair

It is a great way to meet new people and also to get help without the need for cash. Items traded include lifts, help gardening, garden produce/food, ironing, equipment loan and much more.

Contact details: [email protected] | 07759 952841