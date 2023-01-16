A mum-of-four has launched special workshops to empower little girls and enable them to grow up to be strong and confident women.

Paula Sampson-Lawrence aims to help youngsters between the ages of seven and 12 develop a positivity ,inner confidence and resilience to steer them through the teenage years.

She has founded Accelerate Empowerment to run workshops to deliver the principles of positive psychology via a range of fun and creative activities.

Paula Sampson Lawrence - Founder of Accelerate Empowerment

Paula, who has two girls and two boys of her own, says research shows a female’s confidence can peak at the age of nine and plummet thereafter.

“As a young girl, I was plagued by self doubt and anxiety. And as a mum of two girls aged 8 and 10, that statistic really concerned me," she said.

"I thought there must be something we can do to change this.”

The confidence of youngsters may also have worsened during the impact of Covid 19 and lockdown.

“Our main aim is to encourage a positive mindset, inner confidence and resilience in girls from a young age,” she said.

“The workshops are aimed at girls aged 7-12 years old, a pivotal timeframe before they become teenagers and are exposed to the world of social media.”

Paula added: “We are passionate about instilling self confidence, resilience and a growth mindset in girls at a young age in order to help them achieve their full potential.”

The workshops run monthly and the next one is on Saturday January 21 in Simpson. Girls who attend get a Certificate of Empowerment.

