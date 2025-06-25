Milton Keynes musician Daniel Collins to conduct Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in London

Milton Keynes-born singer and conductor Daniel Collins is set to conduct Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Choral” in London this weekend with his ensemble, Peregrine Orchestra and Voices. The concert takes place at St Augustine’s Church, Kilburn, on Sunday 29 June 2025 at 6:00pm.

Daniel’s musical journey began here in Milton Keynes, singing at Christ Church, Stantonbury from the age of three. He received his first violin on his fourth birthday, soon adding piano, cello, viola and organ to his musical life. By the time he left school, he had achieved Grade 8 in all five instruments.

He went on to become a chorister at Christ Church, Oxford, win a music scholarship to Charterhouse School, and later gain both academic and choral scholarships to Magdalen College, Oxford, graduating with first-class honours in Music. He continued his training in vocal performance at the Royal College of Music.

Daniel now performs regularly with the world’s leading vocal ensembles, including The Sixteen, with whom he has been a regular member since 2014, Tenebrae, the Gabrieli Consort, and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. His work has taken him to iconic venues including the Royal Albert Hall, Wigmore Hall, the Barbican, and even the Sistine Chapel in Rome. He appears on over 60 professional recordings, including as a soloist in Purcell Odes and Anthems, MacMillan’s Stabat Mater with The Sixteen, and the forthcoming Handel Chandos Anthems with Arcangelo.

In 2024, Daniel became Director of Music at St Mary le Strand, a historic church in central London. He also regularly plays the organ at churches in both London and Milton Keynes, maintaining strong ties with his hometown.

In 2021, Daniel founded Peregrine Orchestra and Voices, a dynamic new ensemble that brings together outstanding amateur musicians and students from London’s top music colleges. The group is passionate about supporting emerging talent and offering young artists experience in leading roles and core repertoire.

Their upcoming performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony—one of classical music’s most powerful and uplifting works—will feature a full orchestra, choir, and soloists under Daniel’s baton.

Come and support a local musician on a national stage, and experience one of the greatest works in classical music live in London this June.