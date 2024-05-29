Milton Keynes' new adult ADHD support group meets again
The meetings are set to take place every first Wednesday of the month. The next event takes place on Wednesday 5th July at Halley's Comet Pub, Bradwell Road, Bradville, MK13 7AW, from 6pm to 9pm.
The group was recently set up so that adults with ADHD could find a place to meet, share experiences, and learn valuable strategies.
The organiser, Pat, said "after being diagnosed with ADHD 2 years ago, I looked around locally to see what support I could find. I found that any groups I came across were focused on children with ADHD, and their parents".
"More and more people are receiving their diagnosis later in life, often because their symptoms have been overlooked, and recent increased awareness of ADHD has helped many adults to now realise that they have been living with ADHD. I set up Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group to create a place where those adults could meet others in the same situation as them, in the hope that they could find support and understanding from the meetings".
Full details are listed on the group's website page, where people can also message them through the contact form to confirm attendance.
Pat said "many people that have ADHD also have issues with anxiety. We understand attending a new group in an unfamiliar location can be daunting. If you're feeling anxious, please reach out to us via the contact form on the website page, we can arrange to meet you outside the pub so that you don't have to come in on your own".