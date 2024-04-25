Milton Keynes Performing Arts School launches brand new Musical Theatre Saturday School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Designed for children and teenagers aged 4 to 17, this exciting initiative promises to be the highlight of any young person’s weekend, offering a dynamic blend of singing, dancing, and acting.

Located in the heart of Central Milton Keynes in Linford Wood, Arts1’s new state-of-the-art studios will be transformed into a hub of creativity and excitement every Saturday from 10am to 1pm. For the younger ones aged 4 to 6, the session will run for 90 minutes from 10am to 11.30am, ensuring a perfect balance of learning and fun tailored to their age group.

"We're thrilled to unveil our Musical Theatre Saturday School," says Rebecca Carrington, Principal at Arts1. "It's not just about honing skills; it's about igniting passion and fostering creativity within young people. We want students to experience the magic of performing arts in a supportive and vibrant environment."

Arts1 launches new Saturday School for Musical Theatre

The Saturday school is carefully crafted to provide a comprehensive theatrical experience, encompassing singing, dancing, and acting. Led by industry professionals with heaps of experience, students will develop essential skills such as confidence, teamwork, and stage presence.

"At Arts1, we believe in nurturing young talent and empowering individuals to reach their full potential," adds Rebecca "Our Musical Theatre Saturday School isn't just about performance; it's about personal growth and building lifelong connections."

Whether your child dreams of gracing the West End stage or simply wants to have fun and make friends, Arts1's Musical Theatre Saturday School promises an unforgettable experience. Enrolment is now open to begin on Saturday 18 May and as with all Arts1 classes, students can enjoy 2 weeks of free trials to ensure the fit is right for them.