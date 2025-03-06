Milton Keynes restaurant creates unforgettable moments this Mothering Sunday

Families wanting to show their mums just how much they mean to them can create lasting memories at a popular Milton Keynes restaurant on 30 March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driven by the enduring memory of his own mother, Maria Rosa Gallina, the famed chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White knows all too well the importance of making the most of having someone special you can love, appreciate and have around as a guiding light.

The team at his New York Italian in Milton Keynes on Saxon Gate West is now preparing for one of the busiest days of the year, where guests will be able to enjoy a family afternoon tea together while spoiling the most important person in their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuala Warr, food and beverage manager said: “Our afternoon teas are always popular and this Mothering Sunday will be no exception. It’s a great thing to do if families are looking to do something slightly different and is just as nice a way to get everyone together and offers a mix of sweet and savoury treats.

Afternoon tea at Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian in Milton Keynes this Mothering Sunday

“Marco said in his book ‘The Devil in the Kitchen’ that it wasn’t until he was 31-years-old before he could analyse the tremendous impact of his mother’s life, and death, upon his own.

“Treating your mum to a nice afternoon tea in a relaxed environment is a lovely way to show how much you care.

“Mums are always running around after everyone else and often don’t take any time for themselves. A treat out will show her that she can be looked after too and give her a day to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we’ll be pulling out all the stops so that from the moment guests arrive they are made to feel special, especially the mums.”

For further information or to book please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/milton-keynes