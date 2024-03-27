Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes Cluedo 2 to the stage this April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back on stage with a brand new, original comedy mystery, set in the swinging 60’s. Cluedo 2 stars Ellie Leach and Jason Durr, and is written by BAFTA Award winners Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran.

Ellie Leach – reigning champion of Strictly Come Dancing - will make her stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett in the world premiere UK tour of Cluedo 2. Ellie won the hearts of the nation as she waltzed her way to victory (with dance partner Vito) to win the Glitterball Trophy in December. She is also known to millions of viewers as Faye Windass in Coronation Street. During her thirteen years on the soap, Ellie was involved in various memorable storylines and was nominated for numerous acting awards.

Starring alongside Ellie will be leading West End actor and TV favourite Jason Durr, who stars as Colonel Mustard. Most recently seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, (a role he played for seven years from 2016), audiences will also recognise Jason from his numerous other roles, including the motorbike-riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s hugely popular series, Heartbeat.

Cluedo 2 Artwork

Ellie Leach said: “After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2. I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

Jason Durr said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo 2 as Colonel Mustard. I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character. I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK in its 75th anniversary year.”

The cast is completed by Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver) and Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green) with Kara Alberts-Turner, Audrey Anderson and Henry Lawes.

As the bodies pile up, our colourful characters - The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green and thehousekeeper Mrs White - move from room to room trying to escape the murderer and survive the night. Cluedo 2, will keep audiences guessing right up to the final moments, and budding detectives of all ages, from 8 to 80 and beyond, can watch for the clues and unravel the secrets, as they try to work out whodunnit… with what… and where!

Cluedo 2 production image

Cluedo 2 is written by one of the UK’s most successful TV and stage writing duos, BAFTA Award-winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, (Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart and Dreamboats and Petticoats) and will be directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong, A Comedy About a Bank Robbery), who will bring the action of this hilarious whodunnit to life.

Set and Costume Design is by David Farley, Lighting by Jason Taylor, Sound by Jon Fiber and Movement Direction by Anna Healey.

Cluedo 2 is produced by JAS Theatricals, Gabriel Creative Partners, The Araca Group and Lively McCabe Entertainment. Cluedo on stage is based on the Hasbro board game and the Paramount Pictures motion picture, Clue.