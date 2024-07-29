Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes GREASE to the stage next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic musical GREASE, directed by Nikolai Foster & choreographed by Arlene Phillips, comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Mon 5 Aug - Sat 10 Aug.

GREASE has been seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run at the time, little-known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. GREASE was first performed at the Dominion Theatre in 1993 before transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996. It returned to the West End, opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live-action musical of all time. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

GREASE Show Artwork

Starring in the show will be Marley Fenton (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Gielgud Theatre) who will play Danny, and Hope Dawe (Mountview graduate) who will play Sandy. Joing them are Rebecca Stenhouse (Legally Blonde, UK Tour) as Rizzo, George Michaelides (Disney’s Newsies, Wembley Park Troubadour Theatre) as Kenickie, Kieran Lynch (The Adventures of Peter Pan, Edinburgh Festival Theatre) as Doody, Lewis Day (Beauty and the Beast, Cast Theatre Doncaster) as Roger, Sario Solomon (Pacific Overtures, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Sonny, Alicia Belgarde (Bugsy Malone, UK Tour) as Frenchy, Emerald B (National Lottery New Years Eve Bash) as Jan, India Chadwick (P.S I’m A Terrible Person, Cockpit Theatre) as Marty, Jayd’n Tyrone (Grease, Dominion Theatre) as Eugene, Phoebe Roberts (Mamma Mia!, International & UK Tour) as Patty Simcox, Dominique Planter (The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre) as Miss Lynch, Joe Gash (Rock of Ages, UK Tour) as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, Deena Kapadia (Death Note, London Palladium & Lyric Theatre) as Cha Cha and Adam Davidson (Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre) as Johnny Casino.

They are joined by Zera Aitken, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Sergi Ibanez, Thomas Inge, Lauren Hampton, Imogen Malone, Ben Middleton and Carly Miles.

GREASE has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG

This production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, The Baruch Viertel Routh Frankel Group, Playing Field and Curve.