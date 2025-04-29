Milton Keynes to host first-ever TEDxYouth event on International Youth Day 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young voices in Milton Keynes are stepping into the global spotlight as the city prepares to host its first-ever TEDxYouth event — TEDxMiltonKeynesYouth — on 12 August 2025, coinciding with International Youth Day.

With the theme "Limitless Horizons," this landmark event aims to inspire, empower, and amplify the voices of young changemakers, creators, and thought leaders from across the region.

Organised by Okpo Zion under the official TEDx license, TEDxMiltonKeynesYouth is part of the worldwide TEDx programme — an initiative of independently organised TED-like events held under the banner of "ideas worth spreading."

Unlike traditional conferences, TEDx events provide a platform where local voices can share powerful personal stories and innovative ideas with global reach. All talks from the event will be professionally recorded and submitted to the TEDx YouTube channel, watched by millions around the world.

TEDxMiltonKeynesYouth 2025 will feature a diverse range of speakers aged 13–25, delivering thought-provoking talks on topics such as mental health, social justice, entrepreneurship, education, technology, culture, and personal growth. It will also include performances, interactive sessions, and creative installations curated by local youth.

In the lead-up to the event, the team is partnering with schools, community organisations, and the Milton Keynes Youth Council to ensure wide access and participation, particularly from young people in underrepresented areas like Netherfield, Bletchley, Coffee Hall, and Wolverton.

The event will take place at the iconic MK Gallery, which is supporting the programme as a venue partner. The organising team is also actively seeking local sponsors and volunteers to be part of this youth-led initiative.

“This is more than a stage,” said Zion. “It’s a chance for young people in our city to be seen, heard, and celebrated — not just for what they will become in the future, but for the powerful ideas they hold right now.”

The speaker application process is set to open in May 2025, with further announcements to follow on social media and the official event website: www.tedxmiltonkeynesyouth.com

For partnership opportunities, volunteering, or to stay updated, follow @TEDxMiltonKeynesYouth across all platforms.