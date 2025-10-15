Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair back at Woburn Village Hall on Saturday October 25th

Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair

Organised by Deer Spirit Events, this vibrant exhibition creates an atmosphere where all visitors are nurtured, valued, and respected. It’s a place where everyone is free to explore their unique path, and ideal for anyone who’s in need of a bit of pampering, relaxation and inspiration.

Attendees will have access to a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and self-help experts. These practitioners provide tailored guidance to help visitors achieve balance, relaxation, and personal growth.

For those who enjoy a bit of retail therapy, the fair features fantastic retailers offering magical gifts, from crystals and candles to affirmations and home decor. These treasures are perfect for a special Christmas gift or if you want to treat yourself with something that will add positivity and beauty to your life.

Julie Fenn, organiser of Deer Spirit Events, emphasizes the fair’s transformative potential: “Join us at the Woburn Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair for renewal, growth, and vibrant health,” says Julie, who will be at the event promoting her range of wellbeing and spiritual self-help book. “It’s a chance to connect with like-minded individuals, explore new paths to personal growth, and celebrate the joy of Spring.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 25th 2024

Location: Woburn Village Hall, Woburn

Time: 10am -4pm

Free entry