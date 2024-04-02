Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This event also takes place in Northampton, Denton, Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard, Banbury, Woburn and further afield into Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire.

It brings together top holistic practitioners, self-help experts, spiritual teachers, the best psychics, tarot readers and mediums. And also a wide range of retailers selling crystals, arts, crafts and jewellery, wellbeing and healthy living products.

There will be a second show in Towcester on Saturday 9th November and two events at Denton Village Hall on Sunday 23rd June and Saturday 19th October

The Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing show

All events takes place from 11-5pm

"Come along if you need some advice or guidance, if you want to buy yourself something nice or get a gift for a loved one, or if you fancy treating yourself to a nice, relaxing Me-Day," says organiser Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events."