MK Act marks 50 years with domestic abuse conference in Milton Keynes

MK Act Domestic Abuse Conference 2025

MK Act, the leading domestic abuse charity in Milton Keynes, is marking its 50th anniversary with a major Domestic Abuse Conference for professionals on Tuesday 4th November 2025, in partnership with The Centre for Protecting Women Online at The Open University, Milton Keynes.

The milestone event will bring together experts, practitioners, and community leaders to strengthen the collective response to domestic abuse and improve outcomes for survivors.

Delegates from health, education, social care, housing, public services, and the voluntary sector will gather to share learning, explore current challenges, and shape the future of domestic abuse support services across the region.

The conference will feature expert speakers, interactive workshops, and survivor voices, offering powerful insight into lived experiences within the Milton Keynes community. Topics include post-separation abuse, counter-allegations, the Fresh Start perpetrator programme, coercive control, and abuse of older people.

“I am thrilled to announce that tickets are now on sale for our Conference 2025,” said Sue Burke, CEO of MK Act. “This year’s event promises to be a landmark occasion, bringing together leading experts, frontline practitioners, and passionate advocates to explore how we can best meet the needs of survivors.

“It is vital for us to exchange knowledge, learn from one another, and forge stronger collaborations. By working together, we can ensure our services are seamlessly integrated and that survivors always remain at the centre of everything we do.”

The conference is delivered in partnership with the Centre for Protecting Women Online and supported by Dentons LLP, reflecting a shared commitment to creating safer communities and tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Tickets are £50, including lunch and refreshments, and are available now via www.mkact.com.