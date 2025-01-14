MK businesses invited to sign up for Pancake Day Race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s Corporate Pancake Day Race is back for another year where teams race and flip their pancakes to win the coveted engraved frying pan. Local companies had ‘batter’ hurry if they want to secure a place!

Organised as a fun event to raise money for the Milton Keynes Rose Trust, the traditional race takes place at Campbell Park on Tuesday 4 March from 11.30am. Teams are invited to sign up and compete for the title of ‘MK Corporate Pancake Day Race Winner’, an accolade currently held by Smith Jenkins. Plus, this year will see the welcome return of a Para-Pancake Race, following the successful debut in 2023.

Entry is just £75 per team of four colleagues. There are 5 heats building to a grand final when the top 5 teams will go head-to-head. All teams need to come dressed to toss, with frying pan, headscarf and apron.

The Milton Keynes Rose was opened in 2013 and celebrated their 10th anniversary with a series of community activities throughout 2024 including a public call-out for nominations for the next MK Rose Pillar and the dedication, Milton Keynes’ City Status 20 May 2022 was selected. The new pillar will be unveiled later this year, and the community will be invited to attend the celebration. The Milton Keynes Rose provides all local people and organisations with a place to celebrate, contemplate and commemorate the things that are significant to them.

MK Rose Corporate Pancake Day Race

Commenting on the upcoming race, Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust, said, “We’re excited to invite local businesses to join the race and help to raise funds for projects and future pillars at the MK Rose. The pillars record dates of events which are associated with Milton Keynes past and present.

100% of entry fees paid by participating businesses and organisations will go to this very special cause.”

Sarah Clarke, Chair of the Milton Keynes Rose Trust adds “Together with our Parks Trust partners, we are thrilled to see the return of the Corporate Pancake Race and Para-Pancake Race on 4 March. The event is a fantastic way to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, and we can’t wait to find out who will take the title of Pancake Race Winner 2025.

Teams can sign up and learn more at https://miltonkeynesrose.org.uk/home/events/new-event-corporate-pancake-race/ or by emailing [email protected].

Closing date for entries is Tuesday 18 February 2025.