MK Community Foundation Supports The Lewis Foundation's 'SMILE' Project Helping Cancer Patients

MK Community Foundation's Transformation Grant will enable the project to run for a period of 12 months in the Milton Keynes area.

The 'SMILE' project, a collaborative effort between The Lewis Foundation and Naturally Tribal Skincare Limited, aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of cancer patients.

It recognises the emotional and financial challenges patients face after a cancer diagnosis and seeks to brighten their spirits with unique, fun, and results-driven activities.

Lorraine Lewis (The Lewis Foundation) with Dr Tina Barton, Hannah White & Shalom Lloyd

MK Community Foundation’s annual Vital Signs report focuses on 12 major themes and combines published data with voice and observations from the local community organisations to illustrate the lived experience in Milton Keynes.

The 2023 report reviewed the last 10 years and highlighted:

"In the more deprived areas of Milton Keynes, there are higher rates of death from circulatory diseases, cancer, and respiratory diseases." (Vital Signs MK, 2023).

The core objective of the 'SMILE' project is to put a smile on patients' faces by engaging them in interactive workshops and providing essential wellbeing kits. The project understands that finances are one of the immediate burdens that patients experience and aims to ease this burden in many ways.

Emma (attendee), Lorraine (The Lewis Foundation), Agnes (Attendee)

"We’re proud to support The Lewis Foundation's 'SMILE' project, which aligns with our vision of improving well-being and inclusivity within the Milton Keynes community.

“The Transformation Grant will enable this initiative to positively impact diverse populations and create meaningful experiences for cancer patients and their caregivers." Peter Bakare, Philanthropy Manager.

The SMILE workshops will run on the last Wednesday of every month, at Aiimi, a business based in Milton Keynes. For those who cannot attend in person, there will also be the option to join online.

The workshop will focus on skincare, a topic that frequently raises questions and calls for solutions from patients and caregivers alike.

Shalom Lloyd - Founder of Naturally Tribal Skincare Limited

The project warmly welcomes individuals of all races, genders, disabilities, and sexual orientations, aiming to support and uplift cancer patients and their caregivers regardless of their background.

“Through our work on cancer wards, oncology units and within the community, we hear first-hand about the unmet needs of cancer patients and their carers. Via our work at The Lewis Foundation, we have heard stories such as skin concerns, suitable exercise, mental health and more.

"Hearing common themes of this nature meant that we knew we had to do something about it.

"By working in partnership with Naturally Tribal Skincare and Founder Shalom Lloyd, we identified that the best way to address this was running workshops that would provide everyone with the tools and information they need so they can support themselves in the community - coupled with the opportunity to connect with others in the community, creating further networks of support.

"We are excited that, with the funding from Milton Keynes Community Foundation, we will be able to do this." Lorraine Lewis, CEO, The Lewis Foundation.

Through MK Community Foundation's Transformation Grant, participants in the 'SMILE' project will have the opportunity to attend the workshops and receive wellbeing kits free of charge, providing much-needed support and care to those going through cancer treatments.

The next workshop will be on Wednesday 30th August 2023 from 6pm – 8pm.