MK Elite cheer open day
Come down and find out all about our fantastic cheer family, and be part of a Allstar worlds finalist programme!
MK Elite cheer is holding an open day on Sunday 23rd June, 3pm - 5pm. Come along and find out about or recreational and competitive teams, including our two international travel teams! Meet the coaches, watch live demonstrations and try cheer for yourself.
We pride ourselves on being an inclusive program where there is a place for everyone. Your child's well being is at the front of all we do whilst making friends, developing social and physical skills whilst most importantly having fun!!
We look forward to meeting you soon!
@mkelitecheer
