MK Film and Comic Con, Saturday 13th July
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Get the cosplay outfits out, visit lots of stalls with film and comic merchandise, admire various artists work, look out for your favourite characters from the film and comic book world (don't forget to ask for a photo!) and immerse yourself into the various free entertainment, games and competitions throughout the day.
We have another fantastic, fun filled day planned and if you haven’t already got your ticket, now is the time. Advance tickets always sell out and we expect this event to be no different and we cannot guarantee entry on the door, although tickets will be available should space allow.
What to expect from the day??
- FREE stage entertainment including Be Our Guest Princesses sing along and Cosplay dance off
- FREE lightsaber training
- FREE cosplay group and prop photo opportunities
- FREE cosplay competition with prizes (further details on how to enter to be announced soon!)
- FREE caricaturist for personalised sketches
- FREE roleplay tabletop gaming
- FREE brick play fun
- FREE independent movie preview screenings
And that’s just the FREE stuff! We also have:
- Traders and artists offering pop culture items to buy
- Virtual reality gaming
- Green screen photography
- 360 degree photobooth
- Roaming robot photos opportunities
- Inflatable football darts and axe throwing
- Face painting
- Glitter tattoos
- Food and drink vendors, sweet and cake vendors and an ice cream van.
There is free parking around the area, please park responsibly.
As always, we stagger entry to help ensure the event isn’t over-crowded and to help inclusivity if you have a tight budget.
- All day tickets just £7pp*
- Half-day tickets just £5pp*
- Late-entry tickets just £3pp*
- Children aged 10 and under and carers (with proof of carer status) can enter for free but must still get a ticket for the event
*plus Eventbrite’s booking fee
Children 16 years and younger should be accompanied by an adult.
To get your tickets via Eventbrite here: MKFCC tickets BUY NOW.
Please note tickets will be available on the door at £10pp, however those that turn up on the door will only gain entry when capacity allows. Those with advanced tickets will get priority entry.
If you, or anyone you are visiting with, have SEND needs, please speak to the team at the front desk if the event becomes overwhelming. We have a quiet room you can use.
If you have access needs and would like additional support, please contact us via email: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.