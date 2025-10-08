MK Indie Book Fair is back – come and meet your new favourite writers!

On 25 October, MK Lit Fest (www.mklitfest.org) brings MK Indie Book Fair 2025 to Middleton Hall, with 70 tables packed with independently published authors and small publishers – and, of course, all sorts of wonderful books to buy. And there’ll be children’s events and author readings too!

Milton Keynes Literary Festival are delighted to be hosting Milton Keynes' second Indie Book Fair to have the opportunity to present a feast of independently published authors and small presses to you - their newest favourite readers.

You'll have the chance to talk to them in person, hear them read from their work - and of course to buy loads of wonderful books. (There are fewer than a hundred days left until Christmas, by the way.) You'll be spoilt for choice across a whole spectrum of genres: crime, mystery, fantasy, Young Adult, children’s books, poetry, self-help, memoir, sci-fi, humour, essays, travel and more!

And there will be free children’s events happening during the day – watch the Lit Fest website for updates and links to book family tickets. Come down to Middleton Hall, centre:mk on Saturday 25 October 2025, for a feast of books, words, writers and ideas!

Lit Fest’s support and encouragement for local writers doesn’t stop there either. Their Raising Voices project opened earlier this year, aiming to gather and curate local writers’ original pieces - prose or poetry - written about, in response to, or set in a specific location in the city. The selected pieces will be used to create an interactive online StoryMap, where visitors can read and hear recordings in the writers’ voices, and to create SoundWalks – guided audio tours of particular neighbourhoods in a mobile app. Read more about the project on the website, or book a ticket for their next online masterclass on October 15.

Submissions for their next Annual #MinK Writing Competition are already open, and they’re welcoming your poems, short stories and creative non-fiction on the theme of ‘The Trees’. Send them your most imaginative work by 18 January 2026, and you could win cash prizes, be published in their sixth #MinK anthology (print and e-book), and possibly appear in-person at the next Spring Festival.

Sign up for their newsletter or follow them on social media as @MKLitFest to get all the latest information.

To book tickets for any of the Festival’s events for 2025– including the Online Programme and Bookshop Series events– visit the Festival website. You can also follow the Festival as @MKLitFest on Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky or Instagram, or sign up for their email newsletter.