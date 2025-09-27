MK Lit Fest: A writing masterclass about making ‘place’ come alive on the page!

On 15 October, as part of their ongoing Raising Voices project, MK Lit Fest (www.mklitfest.org) deliver their next online creative writing masterclass, looking at different ways to turn locations into compelling stories.

Writing ‘Place’: A Creative, Location-Based, Non-Fiction Masterclass will be led by Babak Fakhamzadeh, a globally active creative technologist and digital innovator specializing in location-based storytelling, participatory media, and civic engagement. The only person to have won the UN World Summit Award three times, he co-founded the online platform walk · listen · create in 2018 which organises the global festival Sound Walk September.

In this 90-minute masterclass, he will guide you through writing place as story and finding answers to the questions 'How can we capture the essence of a place?' 'How can we transform Its atmosphere, its histories, and its (sometimes) overlooked details into compelling non-fiction? Drawing on examples from contemporary writing - ranging from Virginia Woolf to Paul Theroux and Hunter S Thompson, you will explore three distinct approaches to location-based non-fiction:

Biographical writing, where memory and lived experience anchor the narrative

Voice-led or gonzo writing, where personality and perspective drive the story

Historical and sociocultural storytelling, where place reveals hidden histories, cultural legacies, and broader social contexts.

Writing Place: a creative writing masterclass

The event will run from 7 to 8.30pm on Zoom, and ticket holders will receive an ebook of pre-reading, and passworded access to a recording of the event. Tickets are available now: https://www.mklitfest.org/writingplace

Lit Fest’s support and encouragement for local writers doesn’t stop there either. Their Raising Voices project opened earlier this year, aiming to gather and curate local writers’ original pieces - prose or poetry - written about, in response to, or set in a specific location in the city. The selected pieces will be used to create an interactive online StoryMap, when visitors can read and hear recordings in the writers’ voices, and to create SoundWalks – guided audio tours of particular neighbourhoods in a mobile app. Read more about the project on the website, or book a ticket for their next online masterclass on October 15.

Submissions for their next Annual #MinK Writing Competition are already open, and they’re welcoming your poems, short stories and creative non-fiction of the theme of ‘The Trees’. Send them your most imaginative work by 18 January 2026, and you could win cash prizes, be published in their sixth #MinK anthology (print and e-book), and possibly appear in-person at the next Spring Festival.

Babak Fakhamzadeh

MK Lit Fest: books, words, writers and ideas!

