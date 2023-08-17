MK Lit Fest brings free creative workshop with songwriter, Manny & The Coloured Sky, Mon 21 August
The workshops are designed to:
-
give an insight into careers involving writing and publishing
-
help develop creativity and writing skills
-
prepare for future volunteering opportunities at the festival to develop confidence and transferable skills to build up CVs.
The Festival is dedicated to fostering a love for literature, writing, and all things word-related, to empowering people to explore publishing, writing, screenwriting, poetry - and to promote the vibrant local literary scene in Milton Keynes. Their ambition is to create a space where young people can be inspired, collaborate with each other and create a real community of young writers.
Each week, a local writer will lead a talk about how to get into literary careers in different fields. We’ll be exploring publishing, fiction, short stories, political writing, memoir, screenwriting, and poetry. For the coming week, we'll be welcoming local lyricist, songwriter and musician, Manny Admeolu, who many of you will not doubt have seen performing - including at the IF Festival - as Manny and the Coloured Sky.
Full details on the website at www.mklitfest.org/summer-creators
Also on the website you'll find further information the Festival's other events, including a Getting Published Masterclass on 26 September (limited number of places, so please book early). Details of the Festival's in-person events on 13/14 October will be released shortly. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @MKLitFest to be the first to know!