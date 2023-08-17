MK Lit Fest brings free creative workshop with songwriter, Manny & The Coloured Sky, Mon 21 August

The workshops are designed to:

give an insight into careers involving writing and publishing

help develop creativity and writing skills

prepare for future volunteering opportunities at the festival to develop confidence and transferable skills to build up CVs.

The Festival is dedicated to fostering a love for literature, writing, and all things word-related, to empowering people to explore publishing, writing, screenwriting, poetry - and to promote the vibrant local literary scene in Milton Keynes. Their ambition is to create a space where young people can be inspired, collaborate with each other and create a real community of young writers.

MK Lit Fest Summer Creators Workshops

Each week, a local writer will lead a talk about how to get into literary careers in different fields. We’ll be exploring publishing, fiction, short stories, political writing, memoir, screenwriting, and poetry. For the coming week, we'll be welcoming local lyricist, songwriter and musician, Manny Admeolu, who many of you will not doubt have seen performing - including at the IF Festival - as Manny and the Coloured Sky.

Full details on the website at www.mklitfest.org/summer-creators