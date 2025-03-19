MK Lit Fest Children’s Festival – fun events and wonderful books for all ages

UNICEF’s website tells us there is a famous Chichewa proverb; “M’mera mpoyamba”, meaning “catch them while young”. A mantra of educationalists and children’s librarians everywhere, and of Lit Fest too.

We start with the youngest, as Laura Henry-Allain MBE, creator of CBeebie’s JoJo and Gran Gran, brings usMaya & Marley and the Great Big Tidy Up.Maya and Marley live in their very own playground with Mum, Dad and pet goats Lou and Chou.

When the playground gets overrun with litter, it's up to them to plan a tidy up! But can they clear it all away by themselves? Laura brings her warm, adventurous new picture book to life in this exciting, interactive event for children aged 4+, reminding us that caring for each other and the world around us makes everyone happier!

For slightly older children (aged 6+),award-winning author and illustrator Jack Noel brings us a brand new graphic novel and superhero with the dynamicDadbot,a hilarious event full of robots, puns, drawing and dastardly dad-napping. What do you get when you mix workaholic parents, a car boot sale, and a mad scientist? With super-strength, hot chocolate on tap and a printer for a butt, Dadbot might be the most exciting thing Josh and Daisy discover - and he only cost £3!

But the evil Doctor Egg is lurking to steal Dadbot for his own plans of world domination... Can Josh and Daisy save their new robo-parent before it’s too late? Join us to find out!

For readers aged 8+,Onjali Q. Raúfintroduces us to the heartwarming tale of The Letter with the Golden Stamp, a compassionate and uplifting story of a secret Young Carer (and thief…) with a mysterious invisible neighbour who just might be a spy. With her two best friends and her friendly neighbourhood postman – and fellow stamp collector – in tow, Audrey must find a way to save her family… Drawing on her own experiences as a Young Carer – and stamp collector – Onjali celebrates the hidden army of Young Carers keeping loved ones alive behind closed doors, the everyday s/heroes that surround them, and the invisible sources of kindness knocking on all our doors.

Finally, we have a treat for YA readers! Anna February’s debut fantasy novel is published on 10 April, and she joins us to tell us more.The Hive is a thrilling and original dystopian murder mystery where a future queen lies murdered. Her young bodyguard, Feldspar, awaits execution, guilty of being alive when her charge is dead.

Justice is merciless, and Feldspar has just one defender – Niko, a royal maverick. Together, they have three days to prove the impossible. Three days to question everything Feldspar knows about the world that raised her and discover who the real murderer is ...

MK Lit Fest: books, words, writers and ideas!

To book tickets for any of the Festival’s events for 2025 visit the Festival website. You can also follow the Festival as @MKLitFest o n Facebook, X,Threads, Bluesky o r Instagram, or sign up for their email newsletter.

​

1 . Contributed Maya & Marley and the Great Big Tidy Up by Laura Henry-Allain MBE Photo: Submitted Photo Sales