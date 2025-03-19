MK Lit Fest Children’s Festival – fun events and wonderful books for all ages

By Milton Keynes Lit Fest
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 14:36 BST
MK Lit Fest (www.mklitfest.org) would never be complete without Children’s Lit Fest, bringing the joy of books, words and reading to younger hearts, minds and lives. This year, we have four events for readers from 4 years old to young adult, all taking place on Saturday,  April 12 in MK Central Library, each with an adventure on every single page!

UNICEF’s website tells us there is a famous Chichewa proverb; “M’mera mpoyamba”, meaning “catch them while young”. A mantra of educationalists and children’s librarians everywhere, and of Lit Fest too.

We start with the youngest, as Laura Henry-Allain MBE, creator of CBeebie’s JoJo and Gran Gran, brings usMaya & Marley and the Great Big Tidy Up.Maya and Marley live in their very own playground with Mum, Dad and pet goats Lou and Chou.

When the playground gets overrun with litter, it's up to them to plan a tidy up! But can they clear it all away by themselves? Laura brings her warm, adventurous new picture book to life in this exciting, interactive event for children aged 4+, reminding us that caring for each other and the world around us makes everyone happier!

For slightly older children (aged 6+),award-winning author and illustrator Jack Noel brings us a brand new graphic novel and superhero with the dynamicDadbot,a hilarious event full of robots, puns, drawing and dastardly dad-napping. What do you get when you mix workaholic parents, a car boot sale, and a mad scientist? With super-strength, hot chocolate on tap and a printer for a butt, Dadbot might be the most exciting thing Josh and Daisy discover - and he only cost £3!

But the evil Doctor Egg is lurking to steal Dadbot for his own plans of world domination... Can Josh and Daisy save their new robo-parent before it’s too late? Join us to find out!

For readers aged 8+,Onjali Q. Raúfintroduces us to the heartwarming tale of The Letter with the Golden Stamp, a compassionate and uplifting story of a secret Young Carer (and thief…) with a mysterious invisible neighbour who just might be a spy. With her two best friends and her friendly neighbourhood postman – and fellow stamp collector – in tow, Audrey must find a way to save her family… Drawing on her own experiences as a Young Carer – and stamp collector – Onjali celebrates the hidden army of Young Carers keeping loved ones alive behind closed doors, the everyday s/heroes that surround them, and the invisible sources of kindness knocking on all our doors.

Finally, we have a treat for YA readers! Anna February’s debut fantasy novel is published on 10 April, and she joins us to tell us more.The Hive is a thrilling and original dystopian murder mystery where a future queen lies murdered. Her young bodyguard, Feldspar, awaits execution, guilty of being alive when her charge is dead.

Justice is merciless, and Feldspar has just one defender – Niko, a royal maverick. Together, they have three days to prove the impossible. Three days to question everything Feldspar knows about the world that raised her and discover who the real murderer is ...

MK Lit Fest: books, words, writers and ideas!

To book tickets for any of the Festival’s events for 2025 visit the Festival website. You can also follow the Festival as @MKLitFest o n Facebook, X,Threads, Bluesky o r Instagram, or sign up for their email newsletter.

Maya & Marley and the Great Big Tidy Up by Laura Henry-Allain MBE

1. Contributed

Maya & Marley and the Great Big Tidy Up by Laura Henry-Allain MBE Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
MK Lit Fest Children's Events 2025

2. Contributed

MK Lit Fest Children's Events 2025 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The Letter with the Golden Stamp by Onjali Q Rauf

3. Contributed

The Letter with the Golden Stamp by Onjali Q Rauf Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Dadbot by Jacl Noel

4. Contributed

Dadbot by Jacl Noel Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice