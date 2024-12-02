MK Lit Fest hosts the city’s first free Indie Book Fair – meet your new favourite authors!

New books galore from the wealth of writers in and around Milton Keynes who have made their work available with small, indie presses or by self-publishing.

With free entry, MK Lit Fest is thrilled to hold Milton Keynes' first Indie Book Fair on 7 December in MK Central Library, and to have the opportunity to present over 30 writers to you - their newest readers. Go to www.mklitfest.org for more!

You'll be spoilt for choice across a whole spectrum of genres: our authors have published volumes of crime, mystery, fantasy, Young Adult, children’s books, poetry, self-help, memoir, sci-fi, humour, essays, travel and more. There truly is something for everyone!

And what’s more, you'll have the chance to talk to them all in person, hear them read from their work – there will be readings by the writers through the day – and, of course, to buy loads of wonderful Christmas presents for yourself and all of your book-loving friends.

Indie Book Fair takes place on Saturday 7 December in MK Central Library, 555 Silbury Boulevard, CMK. The doors will open at 11am, and the fair will continue till 4pm. Best of all, entry is absolutely free!

And that’s not all…

Mk Lit Fest – a fabulous festival of books, writers, words and ideas – organises events and opportunities for writers and readers throughout the year.

Their final event of 2024 takes place online on 18 December, as the winning writers of submitted season flash fiction read their stories in Lit Fest’s year-closing Never Mind the Baubles event.

Local writers also have until 19 January to submit their writing for the MinK2025 Creative Writing Competition on the theme of ‘Home’, with prizes for winning entries and publication in the fifth volume of the Festival’s wonderful #MinK anthologies. This will be launched at the Spring Festival, taking place between 9 and 12 April: full details will be announced shortly.

For more info – including upcoming in-person and online events in the opening months of 2025 - visit the Festival website at www.mklitfest.org (where you can sign up for their newsletter) or follow @MKLitFest on Facebook, X, Instagram, BlueSky or Threads.