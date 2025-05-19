MK Lit Fest: Live from Kyiv with Andrey Kurkov, Ukraine’s leading author and commentator

On June 11, MK Lit Fest is partnering with The Open University and Buckingham Literary Festival to present a very special evening live from Kyiv with the Ukrainian author, journalist and cultural ambassador, Andrey Kurkov, in conversation with the Sunday Times Chief Foreign Correspondent, Christina Lamb.

Streaming live from Kyiv, join us online with MK Lit Fest or for a special screening at the Vinson Auditorium, Buckingham, where broadcaster Georgina Godwin will host the evening (go to www.bucklifest.org for tickets). Wordley Partnership is generously sponsoring the evening, and all proceeds from the event will be donated to charitable projects in Ukraine.

‘At first we did not understand what war was.

You can't understand it until you see it and hear it.’ – Andrey Kurkov, Diary of an Invasion [2022]

Andrey Kurkov

Ukraine’s most acclaimed novelist – from the much loved international bestseller Death and the Penguin to his latest Kyiv mystery, The Stolen Heart – Andrey Kurkov is an ambassador not just for his country’s literature, but also as a leading voice amplifying the importance of its culture, identity and independence. The author of over 20 novels, 9 books for children, and numerous documentary, fiction and TV movie scripts, his work has been translated into 37 languages and published in 65 countries.

Now known equally as a commentator and journalist on Ukraine for the international media, he is writing at the forefront of a 21st-century war, and will share with us his insights and reflections into the intersection of literature, politics and the irrepressible power of language.

As with so much about his country, the story is complicated. His mother tongue is Russian: he learnt Ukrainian aged 14, in a Soviet school. At the time, he was curious that nobody spoke Ukrainian in Kyiv: he had only one schoolfriend from a Ukrainian-speaking family. After university he worked as an editor, editing novels translated into Ukrainian. He was a journalist, prison warder, cameraman and screenplay-writer before achieving enormous success as a novelist whose fiction is celebrated for its deadpan irony and defiant dark humour.

Nowadays, he writes fiction in Russian, non-fiction in Russian, Ukrainian and English, and children's books, mostly in Ukrainian. His remarkable 2013 work of reportage, Ukraine Diaries: Dispatches from Kiev was followed by his non-fiction work Diary of an Invasion in 2022. His novel The Silver Bone was longlisted for the 2024 International Booker Prize.

He has commented that 'Since [1999], I've got used to talking more about Ukraine than about my books. Because if you don't understand Ukraine, you probably won't understand my books.' Join us for a very special evening that will, we hope, help you to better understand both.

MK Lit Fest: books, words, writers and ideas!

