Mk Lit Fest present an online evening of Dreams for Midsummer

Dreams for Midsummer with Milton Keynes Literary Festival, 21 June 2023

As part of their ongoing year-round Online Events Programme, Lit Fest presents a selection of readings from local poets and story-writers who've been published in their three MinK anthologies (available from the Arts Gateway MK online shop). They have been invited to create new pieces especially for the occasion, which forms part of the festival's ongoing year-round Online Events Programme, to share their own Dream For Midsummer.

So... did they modernise or subvert Shakespeare's famous play? Did they choose to hymn MIdsummer's namesake Boulevard, or the dreams and visions that lead to the development city we now live in? Or did things take an apocalyptic turn?

To find out where their flights of fancy took them, book yourself a free ticket and join us on the night!

More info and bookings online here.