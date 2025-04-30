MK Lit Fest – where these books are made for walking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Lit Fest (www.mklitfest.org) is partnering with The Parks Trust again this year for MK Walking Festival 2025, with two very special events for the book and travel lovers of the city.

The first takes places at Waterstones with the brilliant writer, traveller and broadcaster Ash Bhardwaj, and the second will lead you on foot through some of MK’s greener spaces.

MK Lit Fest welcomes anyone who is fascinating by travel – in person or in thought – to Midsummer Place on Wed 7 May as they join partners with The Parks Trust and Waterstones MK. On the opening day of MK Walking Festival, we are delighted to be extending a city welcome to Ash Bhardwaj, an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author, whose work sits at the intersection of travel, culture, and current affairs.

He’s bringing us the ideas from his debut book, Why We Travel: A Journey Into Human Motivation is a smart-thinking blend of memoir, travelogue, research, interviews, and advice; it explores our motivations for travel, how to do it better, and how it can help us to live a more fulfilling life. With good reason aplenty, it was recently awarded Best Travel Book of 2024 by The Independent.

Ash’s own journeys include a 1000km walk through Uganda and Sudan whilst filming Levison Wood’s Walking the Nile for Channel 4; travelling 2500km along the India-Pakistan border to present a 4-part TV series for Discovery Channel; retracing secret British missions in Albania; kayaking through New Zealand; and travelling 8500km of Russia’s European border (including Donbas and occupied Crimea) for his Telegraph podcast series Edgelands. He regularly delivers talks and workshops around the themes of the book. You can book a ticket (£5) at www.mklitfest.org/ash-bhardwaj

For those who also like to travel more literally – and literarily – you can also join the MK Lit Fest Team on Sunday May 11th for their Green City Literary Walk. Starting and finishing at CMK Railway Station (gather outside Out of Office coffeeshop for 2pm), they’ll lead you through parts of Loughton, Loughton Valley Park and the Teardrop Lakes. Along the way, there will be regular pauses as local writers read poems or short stories selected from eight years of Lit Fest anthologies that were inspired by the places in question. The walk will last approximately two hours: wear appropriate footwear and clothing, and check the weather before setting off! (If the worst happens, we will read to you undercover.) This is a free event, although donations are welcome: book at the website ( www.mklitfest.org/minkwalk2025) or simply join us at CMK Station at 2pm on the day.

To find out more about the Festival’s work or to book tickets for any of the events for 2025 – including the Online Programme and Bookshop Series events – visit the Festival website. You can also follow the Festival as @MKLitFest on Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky or Instagram, or sign up for their email newsletter.