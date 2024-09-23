MK Lit Fest’s Autumn Programme: Caroline Lucas goes in search of Another England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Green Party Leader and MP, Caroline Lucas, also holds a PhD in English Literature, and understands the power of the stories that we tell – or don’t tell. She kicks off the Autumn Season on MK Lit Fest’s Online Programme on 24 Sept to talk about her book, Another England: How to Reclaim Our National Story: book now at www.mklitfest.org – and read on for more Festival events.

With the UK more divided than ever, England is a potent force in our culture and politics. But the only people who speak of Englishness are cheerleaders for Brexit, exceptionalism and imperial nostalgia.

Yet there are other, equally compelling stories - Another England – that talk about our radical inclusivity, deep-rooted commitment to the natural world, and long struggle to win rights for all. These stories put the Chartists, Diggers and Suffragettes in their rightful place alongside Nelson and Churchill. They draw on the medieval writers and Romantic poets who reflect a more sustainable relationship with the natural world. And they’re told in the diverse voices exploring our shared challenges of identity and equality.

In conversation with Adrian Spurrell, Caroline will delve into our literary heritage to explore what it can teach us about the most pressing issues of our time: the legacy of Empire, constitutional reform, or the climate emergency.

Caroline Lucas at MK Lit Fest

And there’s much, much more…

Across the rest of year, Lit Fest has more happening in-person and online, for readers and for writers.

To mark Movember, the Festival has lined up no less than twenty of the finest contemporary male poets in the UK, as they – aged from 22 to 71, gay or straight, and with a diversity of ethnic backgrounds – explore the experience of being male in the C21st. Poets for Movember takes place online on 12 November, with all profits going to charity.

The Festival’s in-store events with Waterstones MK, The Bookshop Series, will be welcoming singer, TV and radio presenter, beauty and lifestyle coach, and author Janey Lee Grace on 20 November, to talk about her memoir, From Wham! To Woo…

The Festival’s regular writing competitions are back in action, as entries are invited for the MinK2025 Creative Writing Competition on the theme of ‘Home’, with prizes for winning entries, publication in the fifth MinK anthology and opportunities to read at the next April Festival. Entries close on 19 January 2025.

And Lit Fest are also inviting your festive flash fiction submissions for a special online end of year event, Never Mind the Baubles. The event takes places on 18 December, but get your entries in by 23 November if you want to be selected to read.

With Christmas gifting – and local writers – in mind, The MK Indie Book Fair will be taking place in MK Central Library on 7 December, with local self- and indie-published writers introducing themselves and their books, and helping you stock up on Christmas presents for your book-loving friends. Authors can register their interest online

And for writers wanting to understand the professional world of books, the second Getting Published Masterclass and Networking Event will be taking place on 26 November – more details to be announced shortly.

For more info or tickets for any of the Festival’s events for 2024 visit the Festival website, follow them on Facebook, X, Instagram or Threads, or sign up for their email newsletter.