MK Literary Festival looks at new towns and cities across the world

Hear how the different towns have each attempted to deal with the complex issues that have dictated their creation: coping with the car, enacting very different state housing policies, attracting light industry, and building grand public buildings, all the while coping with the tensions between modern and traditional styles and philosophies.

You can anticipate a fun, opinionated and enlightening discussion - with opportunities for your questions too!

About Owen Hatherley

Dirty New Town at MK Lit Fest

Owen Hatherley writes about aesthetics and politics for the Architectural Review, The Guardian and the London Review of Books, among others. He is the author of many books, most recently Modern Buildings in Britain: a Gazetteer (Penguin, 2022), Artificial Islands (Repeater, 2022) - which won Best Book and Best Monograph at the 2023 Architectural Book Awards - and Transitional Objects: Photographs of Poland (the modernist, 2023). He is a commissioning editor at Jacobin.

About John Grindrod

John Grindrod is a social historian of modern places. He is the author of Concretopia: A Journey Around the Rebuilding of Postwar Britain; Outskirts: Living Life on the Edge of the Green Belt; and Iconicon: A Journey Around the Landmark Buildings of Contemporary Britain. He is a resident of Milton Keynes.