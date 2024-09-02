MK Men: Time to find your singing voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all MK Men - if you've been restricting your singing to the shower and want to find out what it's like to sing in a choir then here's your chance. MK Acapella – Milton Keynes’ very own male barbershop chorus are running another one of their popular FREE 6 week “Love to Sing” course starting on Monday 7th October from 7.30pm to 9pm at their rehearsal venue, the Water Eaton Church Centre, Bletchley.

MK Acapella sing in four part harmony which is so uplifting as the different parts magically come together to make a fantastic sound. They’ve been running these for several years now and they’ve proved to be really popular with many Milton Keynes men who want to find their singing voices. So if you love to sing….want to sing….and be part of a friendly group of blokes, then their course is for you.

This year the course will lead up to the Christmas season, so they thought, why not learn to sing some Christmas classics and do a concert in December so the participants can perform with MK Acapella to wow their friends and family. You’ll learn to sing Do You Hear the People sing, a great uplifting anthem from Les Mis and a couple of Christmas songs - Jingle Bell Rock and Winter Wonderland; seasonal songs you’re bound to know. All the songs are in four part harmony and regardless of your voice range there will be a part for you to sing (bass, baritone, lead or tenor).

One of the guys who joined MKA last year had this to say - “I went on this course last year. Since then I've made many new friends, performed locally, competed nationally, and really enjoyed myself learning harmony parts for songs both new and familiar. I've taught much loved pieces to other choirs. And through MK Acapella I've found new confidence for speaking publicly, giving presentations at work, and have subsequently joined an amateur dramatics society.”

MK Acapella - a friendly choir for men who want to sing

MKA Club Chairman, Glenn Martin said, “This kind of feedback is lovely to hear and there’s also no end of research that tells us that singing is good for you, it’s been identified as being a major factor in reducing stress, improving mental and physical health as well as promoting a sense of well being. Plus the added benefit of being involved with a supportive group of people makes singing a wonderful hobby.”

As well as singing around the city at festivals, retirement villages, country shows and which ever pub they often end up in, they also compete each year at the British Association of Barbershop Singers Convention.

So if you’ve been thinking about exploring your voice and taking your singing beyond the shower, then perhaps it time for you to sign up to their course.

MK Acapella sing a wide variety of music, ranging from Musicals, Barbershop and modern music genres.If you are interested in taking part in this free course, click here or email [email protected] for further information.