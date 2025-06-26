MK Museum - Culture Festival

MKM Culture Festival

MKM Culture Fest is a FREE event and is the Museum’s first year in running what we plan to be an annual occasion. We have 40 fabulous vendors lined up for you, offering a range of local community information, products for sale, performance, workshops, and tasty food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Milton Keynes Museum Culture Festival is a FREE event and is the museum’s first year in running what we plan to be an annual occasion. We have 40 fabulous vendors lined up for you, offering a range of local community information, products for sale, performance, workshops, and tasty food.

Come along and experience the variety of culture that makes up our city. Get yourself kitted up with a bow and arrow and have a go with Milton Keynes Archery, then perhaps adorn yourself with some stunning henna. Art fan? See the various artworks on display from some of MK’s finest talent. On the bandstand we will have many entertaining acts, from immersive storytelling, cultural dances, to drumming. So, bring along a camping chair / blanket, get comfy and ready to be wowed. Tantalise your tastebuds with Afro-Caribbean, Turkish, Indian food, and kebabs. Our workshop offers will take you behind the scenes into practices such as: eco printing, sustainable sewing, mindfulness art, and beginner-friendly Indian dance & movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is so much to see and do, it simply cannot be missed! We can’t wait to see you there. Keep an eye on our social media stories, we will be highlighting a different vendor / group every day and showing what they will be doing.

Full programme to follow and will be available on our website: