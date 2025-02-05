MK Theatre of Comedy present "The Brittas Empire"

World premiere of the stage adaptation of this 1990's TV sitcom at Stantonbury Theatre 29th April to 3rd May 2025

Take a trip to Whitbury New Town Leisure Centre!

Milton Keynes Theatre of Comedy (MKTOC) are back doing what they do best – making audiences laugh at classic comedies, and this time they’re entertaining us with a brand-new stage adaptation of well-loved TV comedy “The Brittas Empire”. The original show has been hailed as "the Fawlty Towers of the 1990s" due to its "fast-paced, outrageous comedy full of inventive gags” and MK’s premier comedy theatre group plan to do it justice!

Welcome to Whitbury New Town Leisure Centre, the empire of Gordon Brittas - a man with a unique management style and a dream! He has a receptionist who keeps her baby in a drawer, a wife on the verge of a nervous breakdown, a maintenance man suffering from a bizarre range of rare diseases, a team who can’t stand him and numerous enemies who want to see him fired!

Show poster

In what is just a typical week for the centre, the long-suffering staff and customers face an investigation into a theft, the visit of a local area inspector, gross insubordination from a deputy manager and a safety drill that ends in chaos - this adaptation seamlessly blends classic plots from the original TV series into one extremely funny storyline.

Based on the popular BBC TV series by Richard Fegen and Andrew Norriss (starring actor Chris Barrie), they are very excited to be putting on this world premiere of the stage adaptation, written by MKTOC’s own Steve Clark and Emma Dell. The show has been developed with the full collaboration and support of the original writers, and brings to life the characters from the fondly-remembered TV show in an hilarious two-act play.

The show runs from 29th April to 3rd May 2025 at Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes. Links to the Theatre box office along with all the information you need are online at www.mktoc.co.uk

MKTOC are always good value for money, and with tickets at just £18 (£16 concessions), you’re assured of a great evening suitable for all comedy fans! Previous sell-out shows have included ‘Fawlty Towers’, ‘Blackadder’, ‘Porridge’, ‘the Vicar of Dibley’, ‘Bleak Expectations’ and ‘Allo Allo’.